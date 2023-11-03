Home » Entertainment » Kim Kardashian Reveals That North West Prefers To Stay At Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s Apartment

Kim Kardashian Reveals That North West Prefers To Stay At Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s Apartment

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed that her eldest daughter, North West, prefers to stay at her dad Kanye “Ye” West’s place.

While speaking with her sister Kourtney during Thursday’s (November 2nd) episode, Kim shared that when North returns from her father’s house, "She'll be like, 'Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny, he doesn't have a chef, he doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment.' And she'll start crying, 'Why don't you have an apartment? I can't believe we don't have an apartment.'"

Kourtney said she relates to this, as the three kids she shares with Scott Disick react in a similar fashion. "They do that at Scott's too," Kourtney said. "'Dad has the best house, your house sucks. He has the best house. It's not super big, the vibe's better.' I feel like everything falls on the parent that's more involved.'"

