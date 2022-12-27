Kim Kardashian Says Co-Parenting With Kanye ‘Ye’ West Is ‘Really F–king Hard’

On Monday’s (December 26th) episode of the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, Kim Kardashian broke into tears as she shared the difficulty she’s experienced co-parenting with Kanye “Ye” West.

“Co-parenting is hard,” she told Martinez. “It’s really f—king hard.” Kardashian and West share four children: nine-year-old North, seven-year-old Saint, four-year-old Chicago, and three-year-old Psalm.

Regarding West’s controversial behavior, including the repeated antisemitic remarks he’s made recently, she said she tries to protect her children from the negativity. “I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that,” she said, remembering her late father Robert Kardashian.

“That’s what I would want for them. If they don’t know the things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That’s really heavy grown-up s–t that they’re not ready to deal with,” The Kardashians star explained, adding that she’ll be “so prepared” to answer any questions they have about West’s behavior in the future.