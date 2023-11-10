Home » Entertainment » Kim Kardashian Says She Wants To Stay Single For Another Year

Kim Kardashian Says She Wants To Stay Single For Another Year

Posted on

Kim Kardashian told producers on the latest episode of The Kardashians that she plans to stay single for at least another year.

When someone behind the scenes in a confessional interview asked her where she was in her "two years of wanting to be single," the SKIMS founder replied, "When did I say that?" After learning that it was “probably a year ago,” she said, "OK, so I've got a year to go."

The American Horror Story actor added, "I think that will be really good for me. [I'm] not looking, they seem to find me, but I'm not looking!"

Also on Thursday’s (November 9th) episode, Kardashian revealed that she got an infinity symbol tattooed on the inside of her bottom lip. “The night of SNL, when I hosted SNL, me and all my friends got matching tattoos, and everyone got them on their hands,” she said.

After footage showed her getting her lip inked, she said, “I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley.”

Related Articles

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Welcome Their First Child Together
Kim Kardashian Reveals That North West Prefers To Stay At Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s Apartment
Kelly Rizzo, Meg Ryan, Kourtney Kardashian + More!
Kris Jenner Says Cheating On Robert Kardashian Was Her ‘Life’s Biggest Regret’
Julia Fox Shares Her Love For Kim Kardashian While Taking Lie Detector Test
Kim Kardashian Says She Was ‘Scared Out Of [Her] Mind’ To Tell Kanye ‘Ye’ West She Hired A Manny