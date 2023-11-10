Kim Kardashian Says She Wants To Stay Single For Another Year

Kim Kardashian told producers on the latest episode of The Kardashians that she plans to stay single for at least another year.

When someone behind the scenes in a confessional interview asked her where she was in her "two years of wanting to be single," the SKIMS founder replied, "When did I say that?" After learning that it was “probably a year ago,” she said, "OK, so I've got a year to go."

The American Horror Story actor added, "I think that will be really good for me. [I'm] not looking, they seem to find me, but I'm not looking!"

Also on Thursday’s (November 9th) episode, Kardashian revealed that she got an infinity symbol tattooed on the inside of her bottom lip. “The night of SNL, when I hosted SNL, me and all my friends got matching tattoos, and everyone got them on their hands,” she said.

After footage showed her getting her lip inked, she said, “I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley.”