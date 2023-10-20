Home » Entertainment » Kim Kardashian Says She Was ‘Scared Out Of [Her] Mind’ To Tell Kanye ‘Ye’ West She Hired A Manny

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed she hired a manny so that her children can be around men more. The American Horror Story actress said she was “scared out of [her] mind” to tell her ex-husband, Kanye ‘Ye’ West, about this.

"I do think that my household and even our family is very female-dominated. I recently hired a manny. I really wanted a male around that would be picking them up and taking them to sports, and I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that," Kardashian said.

However, the SKIMS founder added that when West met the manny, he was “so nice to him” and informed him of some of the “rules” he “would want” for his kids.

