Kim Kardashian Says There Is “No Possibility” Of Saving Her Marriage With Kanye West

After filing for divorce from Kanye West in February, Kim Kardashian has now requested to be legally single. People obtained the details Monday (December 13th) from Kardashian’s latest filings.

The documents show that Kardashian does not believe reconciliation is possible. “[Kardashian] has no desire to reconcile with [West] and wants their marriage terminated. Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means.”

Kardashian says West has not responded to the divorce filings. Instead, he has made public pleas to get her back, slowing down her efforts to achieve a “speedy and amicable” divorce.

Kardashian writes in the latest filings, "[West] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted."