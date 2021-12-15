Home » Entertainment » Kim Kardashian Says There Is “No Possibility” Of Saving Her Marriage With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Says There Is “No Possibility” Of Saving Her Marriage With Kanye West

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

After filing for divorce from Kanye West in February, Kim Kardashian has now requested to be legally single. People obtained the details Monday (December 13th) from Kardashian’s latest filings.

The documents show that Kardashian does not believe reconciliation is possible. “[Kardashian] has no desire to reconcile with [West] and wants their marriage terminated. Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means.”

Kardashian says West has not responded to the divorce filings. Instead, he has made public pleas to get her back, slowing down her efforts to achieve a “speedy and amicable” divorce.

Kardashian writes in the latest filings, "[West] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted."

Related Articles

Hilaria Baldwin Says Alec Once Told Her To “Keep It Down” During Labor
Ben Affleck Says He’d Probably Still Be Drinking If He Stayed Married To Jennifer Garner
Terrence Howard Says We ‘Have To Respect’ Jussie Smollett’s Jury Decision
Kim Kardashian Passes Baby Bar Exam In California
Kristin Davis Is Not Happy About Fans Commenting On Her Appearance
Elon Musk Named TIME Magazine’s Person Of The Year