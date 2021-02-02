Kim Kardashian Sends Message on Kanye West Split

PRPhotos.com

All good! Rumors of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s split have been swirling for months, and while she reportedly has legendary divorce attorney Laura Wasser on retainer and is working to divvy up their considerable assets, she still wants the world to know she has his back.

She posted shots of herself on IG wearing his Yeezy brand of bikini and sneakers. “Just Chillin,"” she captioned the shots.

Some followers wondered what this meant, with one commenting, “Am I the only one wondering if they’re back together bc of the yeezy’s??” and a second adding, “Give my boy all his sneakers back !!!”

Still others focused on the polarizing footwear, made from harvested algae: “Kim sweetie, you’re getting divorced you don’t have to wear the ugly shoes anymore.”