Kim Kardashian Shares Passage Predicting Coronavirus, Talks Prevention

Kim Kardashian seems as freaked out about the coronavirus as the rest of the world. The 39-year-old media mogul and lawyer-in-training is sharing her insights and advice on social media, including a shocking prediction from the late psychic Silvia Browne that seemed to predict the outbreak.

The passage reads, "In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments. Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again 10 years later, and then disappear completely."

Kim tweeted a screenshot of the passage, writing, "Kourtney just sent this on our group chat."

Silvia died in 2013.

PREVENTION

Kim is also passing along virus prevention tips. On Instagram Stories, she says she and her family have a new way of greeting people that doesn't involve the hands.

"You should not do elbows, because you cough into your elbow, so no more elbows, or just do a little bow," Kim says in the clip.

Instead, after a doctor demonstrated, she and her crew are balancing on one leg and exchanging foot taps with other people. Like a high-five, with toes.

She and her family also wore sweatshirts recently that read “Please wash your hands.”