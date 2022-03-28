Home » Entertainment » Kim Kardashian Shares Photo Of Pete Davidson’s Tattoo

Kim Kardashian Shares Photo Of Pete Davidson’s Tattoo

Kim Kardashian gave fans a sneak peek at one of the tattoos Pete Davidson got in her honor. On Saturday (March 26th), the SKIMS founder shared a photo of her boyfriend’s ink to her Instagram story. Located above Davidson’s left clavicle, it reads, “MY GIRL IS A LAWYER.”

The Kardashians star celebrated passing the baby bar in California in December 2021, and she told Vogue Hong Kong for their April 2022 issue, “I dream of one day creating a successful law firm.”

In a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kardashian also said that Davidson has multiple tattoos dedicated to her, and that this one is her favorite.

