Kim Kardashian Shares What Pete Davidson Did That Made Her ‘So F–king Horny’

On the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian shared one of her favorite memories with Pete Davidson. While in the Dominican Republic for her Sports Illustrated cover shoot, she told her friends that the comedian is “really thoughtful.”

“Pete is such a good, good person. I can’t even explain it. He just has the best heart and always thinks of the small things,” she said during a confessional.

Then she told a cute story that apparently also put her in the mood. “One time, Pete was like, 'Babe, let’s go get some ice cream at Thrifty.' And I was like, 'Oh my god, you are making me so f**king horny.' Rite Aid? Thrifty? It was literally one of the best nights of my life,” she said.

Earlier in the episode, ice cream came up again, as a flight attendant informed Kardashian that Davidson had surprised her with some Dibs.

“These are my favorite. We went to the movies in Staten Island and all I wanted was Dibs. I’m obsessed with Dibs. You can only get them in, like, gas stations these days,” she said, smiling.