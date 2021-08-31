Kim Kardashian Supports Caitlyn Jenner + Trolled for Listening to ‘Donda’ On Mute

PRPhotos.com

Kim Kardashian is showing support for Caitlyn Jenner, whose episode on Netflix‘s Untold has dropped.

The five-part sports-focused docuseries features the former Olympian and reality star, and also tells the story of the 71-year-old’s past struggles with identity.

Kardashian, her stepdaughter, took to IG Story on Sunday, writing, “Watching Untold” atop one snap.

“Wait this doc though!!!” she added in another slide.

Kylie Jenner, 24, also supported her on IG Story, and Jenner’s son Burt hit up social to write: “I give the director and team a ton of credit, I've seen a lot of specials, articles, interviews etc of my dad, but this one was the best…”

BUSTED

Meanwhile, Kardashian got trolled on social for listening to her ex-husband’s new album, Donda, on mute. She posted shots of herself listening to Kanye West‘s latest, with the volume turned down.

“kim really said kanye’s music sounds so much better when it’s on mute,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“kim kardashian posting screenshots of her listening to kanye’s new album on MUTE is taking me out,” another joked.