Kim Kardashian To Get $60M Manse in Split?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are prioritizing their kids amid their split. TMZ reports that Kim and North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1, will remain in the 15,000 square foot Southern California mansion they purchased and rebuilt.

West designed the home in what turned into a multi-year passion project. It got the cover story treatment in Architectural Digest, and was hailed for its minimalism. It is reportedly worth $60 million.

But since then, it has been the kids and Kardashian who have spent the most time there. She also has family ties to the region, with her mom and siblings living close by. But West has essentially moved to Wyoming, where he has his 9,000 acre ranch and has moved his Yeezy brand.

Their split is reportedly amicable and they plan to share legal and physical custody.