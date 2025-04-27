Home » Entertainment » Kim Kardashian To Testify In Jewel Heist Trial In Paris

Yunice Abbas one of the suspects in the high-profile 2016 armed robbery of Kim Kardashian, has expressed his intention to take responsibility for his involvement and offer a sincere apology. The trial gets underway in Paris today. Abbas is among 10 individuals facing charges related to armed robbery and kidnapping. Kardashian is expected to testify in person during the trial, scheduled to last until May 23. She has previously described being threatened with a gun, tied up, and fearing for her life. Abbas clarified his role as a lookout during the robbery and admitted to sharing responsibility for the crime. His DNA was found on the ties used to restrain the concierge during the incident. (AP)

