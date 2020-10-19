Kim Kardashian West and Paris Hilton Reunite … For Velour, West Talks Payday

PRPhotos.com

Kim Kardashian West and Paris Hilton are getting back together for a great cause: the velour leisure suit. Hilton was synonymous with the look in the early aughts, when she was West’s boss, and she wore Juicy Couture track suits seemingly everywhere.

This time around, the lewk is being launched for West’s Skims brand. The pair introduced the line in paparazzi-style shots with flip phones, Louis Vuitton Monogram Miroir Alma bags and flowing velvet.

The line officially bows October 21, and will feature hoodies, bandeau tops, crew neck tanks, wide-leg pants and joggers.

West told Vogue of her vision: “After working on this for over a year, I am so excited to share with everyone. Velour is one of my favorite collection launches to date! It’s the perfect blend of 2000s nostalgia and present-day loungewear.”

Hilton told the mag: “I’m living in sweatsuits right now. “The Velour collection is perfect for looking hot while being comfy.”

PAYDAY

Meanwhile, West told David Letterman on My Guest Needs No Introduction that ending Keeping Up With the Kardashians won’t seriously impact her finances.

She said: “realistically, we can post something on social media and make more than we do a whole season.”