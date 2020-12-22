Kim Kardashian West Announces Plan To Give Out $500K to Strangers

PRPhotos.com

Kim Kardashian West is giving $500 to 1,000 people, she announced on Twitter Monday.

The 40-year-old tweeted: “Hey guys! It’s the most wonderful time of the year. I know 2020 has been really hard and people are struggling, worried about how they’re going to pay rent, put food on the table, or a gift under the tree for their kids.”

She continued, “I want to spread the love by sending $500 to 1000 people.”

To win, followers had to reply with their $Cashtag and the hashtag #KKWHoliday for a chance to win.

Immediately, followers started sending her pitches. Wrote one: “My single mother works 7 days a week to feed us all 6 kids. Not only that, she takes care of my sick grandma & aunt w/ breast cancer back in Myanmar. We would love some blessing for the Holidays”.

Another wrote: “How incredible of you. Teacher and mom of 6, it’s definitely been hard. Thanks for the chance.”