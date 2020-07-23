Kim Kardashian West Asks for ‘Compassion’ As She Discusses Kanye West’s Bipolar Diagnosis

PRPhotos.com

Kim Kardashian West is speaking out for the first time after her husband Kanye West posted a series of disturbing tweets this week, many of which alluded to Kim and her mother Kris Jenner. On Monday, he deleted tweets alleging that Kim and Kris tried to “lock him up,” and then he later deleted tweets sent Tuesday claiming that he was considering divorce.

This comes following Kanye’s launch of a presidential bid earlier this month.

On Wednesday morning, the mom of 4 took to Instagram Story, asking fans for “compassion” as she publicly addressed her husband's diagnosis for the first time.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” she began. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she said. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

“I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at time can cause strong opinions and emotions,” she continued. “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.”

“Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his dreams have come true,” she wrote. “We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most. I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well-being and for your understanding.”

Notably, she signed her message as Kim Kardashian West.

A source told Page Six, that contrary to rumors, “there’s no conversation about divorce.”