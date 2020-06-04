Home » Entertainment » Kim Kardashian West in Talks With Coty Now

Kim Kardashian West in Talks With Coty Now

PRPhotos.com
First Kylie, now Kim? Kim Kardashian West is reportedly in talks with Coty on a collaboration on “certain beauty products,” the company revealed in a security filing. 

As many will recall, Coty purchased a 51% stake in Kylie Jenner’s beauty line, which cost the company $600 million last year, according to reports. Last week, that deal came under scrutiny when Forbes claimed that Jenner faked her billionaire status. On Monday, Coty’s chief said the allegations were a “mystery.”

Wall Street seemed to like the prospects of another Coty/Kardashian mash-up, sending stocks up 7% after news of the possible deal. 

