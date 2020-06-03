Home » Entertainment » Kim Kardashian West Offers To Help Pay Bills for Woman Injured in Protest

Kim Kardashian West Offers To Help Pay Bills for Woman Injured in Protest

PRPhotos.com
Kim Kardashian West wants to help a young protester whose face was severely injured during a peaceful protest. The 39-year-old mother of four took to social media to share a photo of the girl whose face was damaged by a rubber bullet while speaking out against the murder of George Floyd.

She captioned the shot: "This is heartbreaking and so disturbing. Does anyone know how I can get in contact with her? I would love to help her with her medical care if she needs it."

Followers pointed her to the account of  @shannynsharyse who shared the same shot, captioning it: "I was protesting tonight. I was recording everything when I got hit with a rubber bullet. This is the result."

She also shared West’s message and corrected a few details, explaining that she is from Louisville, Kentucky, and 23 years old, instead of a high schooler protesting in Minneapolis. 

