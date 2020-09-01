Kim Kardashian West Pushes for Police Reform

PRPhotos.com

Kim Kardashian West is using her sizable social media platform to advocate for police reform amid ongoing Black Lives Matter protests. She tweeted to her 66.5 million followers early Monday morning: “Right now it’s ok if a police officer in California breaks the law while on the the job.”

The 39-year-old added, “They cannot be sued for breaking the law."

In a follow-up tweet, the law student said: “Please vote YES on #SB731 for sensible moderate police reform! This will just make police officers accountable if they break the law.”

She tagged California Assemblymen Anthony Rendon in the post. “Please we are calling for your leadership, @AssemblyDems and @Rendon63rd. #YesOnSB731,” Kardashian wrote.

Kardashian West is apprenticing for justice reform initiative #Cut50. One of her first forays into serious social reform helped get Alice Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender, a presidential pardon. She had been serving a life sentence.

She told Fox of her ongoing push: "I had worked with her first, but then when you … I just realized there's so many more Alices out there that needed the help. I couldn't just sit back and not do something."