Kim Kardashian’s BFF Defends North Against Claims of Fraud

Fans questioned the legitimacy of a Bob-Ross-style painting down by Kim Kardashian‘s daughter North West, who is 7. But Kim’s BFF Tracy Romulus, whose daughter Ryan is also besties with North, says the kids take an art class together, where they’re given pro tips.

She said on IG Story: “Both girls are in art class together and learning oil painting techniques from an instructor. They spend weeks at a time on a single painting and are incredibly proud of themselves once they complete a project.”

Tracy also said that the doubters are missing out: “It’s people like you who keep a children sic from dreaming big or reaching their fullest potential.”