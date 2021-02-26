Kim Never Tried To Keep Kids From Kanye

PRPhotos.com

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may be splitting up after almost seven years of marriage, but they agree on how their four kids should be parented. Both reportedly feel that they should be a presence in their lives.

A source tells People that West has been spending a lot of time with North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 21 months.

“Kanye has been spending time with all the kids,” says the source. “A nanny is around during the visits. Kim has not been around for the visits, at Kanye's request.”

“Kim has made it clear that Kanye can talk to his children anytime he wants. She has never threatened to keep him from the kids,” says the insider. “She only requires that he is not going to damage them. She knows he loves them, and they love him. Kanye can FaceTime the kids anytime he wants.”

“He knows he needs to be in contact with his kids. They need contact with their father,” the insider adds. “He needs to show them how much he loves them.”