King Charles Removes All Of Prince Andrew’s Royal Titles

King Charles has formally stripped his brother Prince Andrew of all royal titles and privileges, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday. The 65-year-old will no longer hold the title of prince or His Royal Highness and will be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew,” the palace stated. Andrew must also vacate Royal Lodge in Windsor, his residence for over 20 years. “Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation,” officials said. The decision follows renewed scrutiny over Andrew’s connections to Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. His daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie retain their titles. This marks the first formal title removal since 1917. (Story URL)