Kirk Douglas Laid to Rest

The legendary screen icon Kirk Douglas was laid to rest Friday after dying at age 103. His wife of 65 years, Anne Buydens, led the mourners at the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary in L.A.

The Spartacus star’s three surviving sons, actor Michael Douglas, Peter and Joel, were in attendance, along with Michael’s wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, director Steven Spielberg and his grandson Cameron Douglas also joined the crowd of mourners.

Tributes to the star continue, from family and fans. Grandson Cameron wrote: “You will be sorely missed, but your run was nothing short of perfection! There are no words adequate to express the Love and reverence that I feel towards you. Your legacy lives on through the ages; as will my connection with you.”