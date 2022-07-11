Kirsten Dunst Marries Jesse Plemons In Jamaica

PRPhotos.com

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons aren’t just a couple in The Power of the Dog. The pair have been dating for six years and have two children together. Now, they are officially married!

On Friday (July 8th), a rep for Dunst confirmed that the couple tied the knot at the luxury GoldenEye resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. The rep added that no other details would be given.

Dunst and Plemons met on the set of Fargo, where they also played a couple. However, they didn’t start dating until the show wrapped in 2016. A year later, during the Golden Globes weekend, they got engaged.

On their work together in The Power of the Dog, Dunst told Variety, “It’s just so crazy to be a couple and have our first nominations together. It’s like a storybook.”