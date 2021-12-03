Kirsten Dunst Says Producers Used To Encourage Her To Fix Her Teeth

PRPhotos.com

Kirsten Dunst recently revealed in a new video interview for Netflix that producers used to encourage her to fix her teeth, making her feel unattractive.

She says it was her friend and collaborator Sofia Coppola who helped boost her self-esteem during the filming of the 1999 film The Virgin Suicides.

The actress said, ““It was the first time I was seen as a beautiful woman, and [to] have it be a female who gave me that … it was very empowering for me at that age in terms of the way I felt about myself and my beauty.”