Kirstie Alley Dies At 71

On Monday night (December 5th), Kirstie Alley‘s children announced via her social media pages that the Cheers actress had died after a short battle with colon cancer. She was 71 years old.

“To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” her children wrote. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead.”

Alley was a two-time Emmy Award winner who was most known for her roles on TV shows like Cheers, Veronica’s Closet, and Fat Actress. She also was recognized for her work in the Look Who’s Talking film trilogy.

The news of Alley’s death came as a shock to many in Hollywood. Ted Danson, who starred alongside Alley on Cheers, said in a statement to People, “I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do. I watched an old episode of ‘Cheers’ … It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes.” He said Alley’s performance was “brilliant” and “both moving and hysterically funny.”

Danson continued, “As I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had died.” He added, “I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her.”

Alley’s Look Who’s Talking costar John Travolta shared throwback photos of her as well as the pair together to Instagram Monday night (December 5th). “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” he wrote.

Her ex-husband Parker Stevenson also honored her on social media, along with Tim Allen, Clancy Brown, Jamie Lee Curtis, and others.