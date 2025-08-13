Kiss, George Strait, Gloria Gaynor, Sylvester Stallone Top List Of Kennedy Center Honors Recipients

Getty Images

On Wednesday (August 13), Donald Trump announced the recipients of the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors, highlighting country star George Strait, rock band KISS, actor Sylvester Stallone, Broadway’s Michael Crawford, and disco icon Gloria Gaynor as this year’s honorees. The event is scheduled to take place in December and will be televised on CBS, with Trump set to host the ceremony himself, continuing his increased involvement in the Kennedy Center during his second term. Trump has reshaped the Kennedy Center’s board, assumed chairmanship, and pushed for a change in programming while implementing building renovations to restore the venue’s “prestige and grandeur.” Last year’s Kennedy Center Honors – an annual award given to artists for their lifetime contributions to American Culture – included Francis Ford Coppola, Grateful Dead, Bonnie Raitt, Arturo Sandoval, and the Apollo Theater. (Consequence of Sound)