PRPhotos.com

Kit Harrington revealed to Jess Cagle that he feels he did the right thing by going into rehab after filming wrapped on Game of Thrones.

He said, “I think I took a sort of break after Thrones where I said, ‘I don’t want to work for a year. I want to really kind of concentrate on myself. I’m really happy I did that.”

According to Page Six, he checked himself into the Connecticut rehab retreat Prive-Swiss for stress and alcohol issues in May 2019.