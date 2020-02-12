Kobe And Gianna Bryant Laid To Rest

PRPhotos.com

NBA icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant was laid to rest in a private service last Friday (February 7th) in Corona Del Mar, Calif. A source told Entertainment Tonight, “Vanessa and the family wanted a private service to mourn their loss. The ceremony was extremely hard for everyone as it’s still hard for them to grasp they lost two beautiful souls.”

The service was held at Pacific View Memorial Park.

Kobe and Gianna's death certificates were acquired on February 11th and listed Kobe's final cause of death was by “blunt trauma” in a “commercial helicopter crash.”

In related news, according to TMZ, the public memorial for Kobe and Gianna will be held at the Staples Center on February 24th and will be attended by friends, family, NBA officials and players, season ticket holders and local politicians. The remaining seats will be ticketed and go to members of the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

No word on how the public can get tickets to the memorial, but for people who won't be able to attend, the memorial will broadcast on multiple TV networks.