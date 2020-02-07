Home » Entertainment » Kobe And Gianna Bryant’s Memorial To Be Held At The Staples Center

Kobe And Gianna Bryant’s Memorial To Be Held At The Staples Center

PRPhotos.com
Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial service will be held at the Staples Center on February 24th. According to ABC News, the date of the memorial signifies the basketball numbers worn by the NBA icon and 13-year-old Gianna.

According to ESPN, the memorial was scheduled after coordination among the Los Angeles Police Department, city officials and the Clippers organization.

Previous reports stated that the ceremony was in talks to be held at other venues in Los Angeles, like The Coliseum, which holds 80,000 people. The Staples Center holds 20,000 people.

