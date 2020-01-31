Kobe Bryant Could Get Street Named After Him In Los Angeles

PRPhotos.com

Reports say that Kobe Bryant could get a street named after him in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, L.A. City officials are currently having discussions on how to honor the late NBA icon and naming a street after him is definitely a part of the conversation. It's still very early in the process, so no official decisions have been made. One source said that something that keeps coming up is some sort of tribute in the L.A. area, right across the street from the Staples Center. There should be more clarity about plans early next week.

PASSENGERS ON KOBE'S HELICOPTER DIED OF BLUNT FORCE TRAUMA

In other news, according to The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Coroner's Office has stated cause of death of the victims involved in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash. According to the medical examiner, the cause of death is “blunt force trauma.”The coroner's office also labeled the crash an accident.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other passengers were on their way to a basketball game when their helicopter crashed on Sunday (January 26th). They all perished.

LAKERS OWNER JEANIE BUSS SAYS KOBE BRYANT HELPED HER FIND HER 'PURPOSE'

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss broke her silence yesterday (January 30th) on Kobe's death. She wrote via Instagram, “Kobe, I don’t know how to express what you mean to me, my family and the Los Angeles Lakers. My father loved you like a son, which makes us family. When you invited me to lunch shortly after my father passed away, I was struggling to find motivation and purpose.”

Buss went on to explain that Kobe bought Gianna with him to spend time with her and he told Gianna that it was to show her that women can be leaders in the NBA. She said, “At first, it seemed like an action of a devoted father setting an example for his daughter. But in actuality – and I am positively sure you knew EXACTLY what you were doing – what you did was give me the inspiration and strength I was searching for. I reflect on that day often and it makes me smile and it makes me strong. I call on that memory whenever I feel down and need a bit of courage. For everything you did on the court that filled me with so much joy and love, for all the lives you changed through basketball itself, it was that day with Gigi that reignited my drive and determination.”

She added, “Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri – I am so sorry for your loss. We are grateful to have you in our lives and we will always be here for you. To the families that also lost loved ones on Sunday, the entire Laker family mourns with you.”

PETITION STARTED TO HAVE GIANNA BRYANT'S JERSEY RETIRED AT STAPLES CENTER

Meanwhile, a petition has been started to have Gianna Bryant's jersey immortalized in the rafters of the Staples Center. As of press time, over 131,000 people signed the petition.

LEBRON JAMES GET KOBE TATTOO

In other news, it looks like LeBron James got a new tattoo in honor of Kobe. The NBA star shared Instagram Story that he was in the process of getting a tattoo of what appears to be the form of black mamba snake.