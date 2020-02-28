Kobe Bryant’s Sister Sharia Washington Gets Tattoo In His Honor

PRPhotos.com

Kobe Bryant's sister Sharia Washington paid tribute to her brother and her neice Gianna with a new tattoo. On Wednesday (February 26th), Washington shared a photo of the new tatt, which features Kobe and Gianna's jersey numbers 2 and 24 surrounded by a snake in the shape of an infinity symbol. The snake is a reference to Bryant’s “Black Mamba” nickname. In her caption, Washington thanked tattoo artist Peter Barrios for the ink.

Meanwhille, Julien's Auctions has announced that they will sell Kobe Bryant memorabilia like game worn jerseys, signed sneakers and basketballs and his hand prints from Grauman’s Chinese Theater as part of a Sports Legends auction in Beverly Hills on April 30th.

ONE OF KOBE'S LAST WISHES WILL BE GRANTED

In other news, reports say that one of Kobe's final acts of kindness will be granted. During Kobe's memorial service, his friend Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka revealed that Kobe was texting him from the helicopter moments before the fatal crash. In the text, Kobe asked Pelinka to reach out to baseball agent Scott Boras about an internship for Alexis Altobelli, the 16-year-old daughter of Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, who was on the helicopter with him. Altobelli's wife Keri and their youngest daughter Alyssa was also on the helicopter as well.

According to the LA Times, Boras has granted Bryant's wishes by creating an internship for Alexis that will allow her to experience various aspects of the agency.