Kourtney Calls Kim A ‘Witch’ In Trailer For New Season Of ‘The Kardashians’

The official trailer for the fourth season of The Kardashians was released on Tuesday (September 12th)—with no shortage of drama.

The tension between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian is palpable, as the pair sit down next to each other for a confessional. “Kourt and Kim are still going at it,” Khloe tells momager Kris Jenner. “Stop,” Jenner replies. Later, Kourtney says to Kim during a phone call, “You’re just a witch and I hate you.”

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson returns to the show after he and his brother, Amari Thompson, moved in with Khloe at the end of season three. "I need people to know that I'm single," Khloe says. "Tristan and I, we're in really sensitive times." At another point in the trailer, Kourtney tells the professional basketball player, “I don’t think you deserve Khloe.”

The fourth season of The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu on September 28th.