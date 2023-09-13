Home » Entertainment » Kourtney Calls Kim A ‘Witch’ In Trailer For New Season Of ‘The Kardashians’

Kourtney Calls Kim A ‘Witch’ In Trailer For New Season Of ‘The Kardashians’

Posted on

The official trailer for the fourth season of The Kardashians was released on Tuesday (September 12th)—with no shortage of drama.

The tension between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian is palpable, as the pair sit down next to each other for a confessional. “Kourt and Kim are still going at it,” Khloe tells momager Kris Jenner. “Stop,” Jenner replies. Later, Kourtney says to Kim during a phone call, “You’re just a witch and I hate you.”

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson returns to the show after he and his brother, Amari Thompson, moved in with Khloe at the end of season three. "I need people to know that I'm single," Khloe says. "Tristan and I, we're in really sensitive times." At another point in the trailer, Kourtney tells the professional basketball player, “I don’t think you deserve Khloe.”

The fourth season of The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu on September 28th.

Related Articles

Celebrities Defend Martin Short After Critic Calls Him ‘Desperately Unfunny’
Leah Remini Calls The Church Of Scientology ‘Criminal’
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Underwent ‘Urgent Fetal Surgery’ To Save Baby’s Life
Kourtney Kardashian Is Home From The Hospital And ‘Feeling Better’
Shanna Moakler, Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian + More!
Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Goop Vagina Candle ‘A Really Strong Feminist Statement’