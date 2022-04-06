Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Elope In Las Vegas

Getty Images

After attending the 64th annual Grammy Awards together, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker snuck off and got married in Las Vegas. The pair were reportedly wed at a Las Vegas chapel at 1:30 a.m. local time on Monday (April 4th).

However, a source exclusively told Page Six that the ceremony was not legally binding. Sources say there will be “several” celebrations to come, and that this won’t be their only wedding.

Apparently, the famous couple did not allow the venue to take pictures, but they brought their own photographer and security along with them. It’s also reported that Kardashian and Barker requested an Elvis impersonator to officiate the wedding.