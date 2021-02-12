Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Getting Serious?

PRPhotos.com

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been spending a lot of time together, and sources tell People it’s getting serious. The pair have been family friends for years, but in recent months, they’ve been spotted on dates together.

This week, they were photographed in L.A. wearing leather jackets and holding hands.

“They sat across from each other, enjoyed the food and chatted,” a source tells People of the new couple's date night. “They seemed to have a great time. They flirted and were smiling. They even held hands across the table. Kourtney looked very happy.”

It’s still family first though. Barker, 45, shares stepdaughter Atiana, 21, daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while Kardashian, 41, shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as daughter Penelope, 8, with ex Scott Disick.

“They spend most of their time together with the kids, but they have tried to sneak away for dates without the kids, too,” the insider says. “It's an easy relationship since they have known each other for so long. Kourtney knows what Travis likes and they have a lot in common.”

“They both prioritize their kids so there is no conflict there,” the insider says of Kardashian and Barker. “Kourtney is having a great time with Travis.”