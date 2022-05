Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker appear to have hosted a wedding shower in Palm Springs, CA on Wednesday (May 11th).

Page Six reports that social media posts from attendees like Toby Morse, Phil Riportella and Allie Rizzo show the event was held at the vegan hotspot Crossroads Kitchen and featured skull decorations and a “Kravis 4 Ever” balloon display.

The event appeared to be an all-day affair that included a pool-side screening of the film Edward Scissorhands.