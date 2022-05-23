Home » Entertainment » Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Marry For The Third Time In Italy

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Marry For The Third Time In Italy

Posted on

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married again on Sunday (May 22nd) amongst family and friends in Portofino, Italy. The pair previously had a “practice wedding” in Las Vegas in April, and they were legally married in Santa Barbara on May 15th.

This wedding celebration was not short on opulence, as the couple was surrounded by red roses, candelabras, and many stars dressed to the nines. Kardashian wore a short white dress with a stunning white veil, while Barker donned a black suit—both of which were designed by Dolce and Gabbana.

They each posted photos from the ceremony to Instagram on Sunday (May 22nd) with the caption, “happily ever after.”

