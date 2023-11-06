Home » Entertainment » Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Welcome Their First Child Together

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Welcome Their First Child Together

Posted on

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially parents to a newborn baby boy! This is the pair’s first child together. Barker recently revealed that they planned to name him Rocky.

A source told People that the Kardashians star is “over the moon” about her new baby. "Her pregnancy took a stressful turn towards the end," the source added. "She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now."

In September, Kardashian revealed on Instagram that she had “urgent fetal surgery,” and that she was “forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life."

The pair announced the pregnancy in June after years of trying to get pregnant. Kardashian shares three children with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, while Barker shares three children with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

Related Articles

Kim Kardashian Reveals That North West Prefers To Stay At Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s Apartment
Kelly Rizzo, Meg Ryan, Kourtney Kardashian + More!
‘Bridgerton’ Actress Ruby Barker Says She Suffered ‘Two Psychotic Breaks’ While Filming The Show
Kris Jenner Says Cheating On Robert Kardashian Was Her ‘Life’s Biggest Regret’
Julia Fox Shares Her Love For Kim Kardashian While Taking Lie Detector Test
Kim Kardashian Says She Was ‘Scared Out Of [Her] Mind’ To Tell Kanye ‘Ye’ West She Hired A Manny