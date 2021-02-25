Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Ex At War

PRPhotos.com

Kourtney Kardashian and Shanna Moakler have declared war on each other on social media. Kardashian is dating Moakler’s ex Travis Barker, and the inevitable comparisons of their physical assets have emerged, courtesy of trolls on social media. Moakler threw the first punch last week by “liking” a catty comment about Kardashian’s looks in comparison to hers on social media.

Kardashian responded with a post on her site, Poosh: “It’s no wonder we’ve made a daily—or several times daily, or every hour—habit of checking in our exes, and our exes’ exes, their new lovers, friends, acquaintances, and so forth. It’s not healthy, it’s not helping us move on, and unfortunately, it’s all too easy.”

Moakler then responded on IG Story with a quote: “Stop complaining about your life. There are people out there dating your ex.”