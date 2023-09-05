Kourtney Kardashian Is Home From The Hospital And ‘Feeling Better’

The “urgent family matter” that led Blink-182 to postpone their European tour has been revealed. Travis Barker’s wife, Kourtney Kardashian, was briefly hospitalized. The pair announced in June that they are expecting their first child together.

A source told People that Kardashian is "back home now with her kids” and that she is “feeling better.” The source added, “She is happy to have Travis back home too.”

This comes after Blink-182 announced via their Instagram stories on Friday (September 1st), "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."