Kourtney Kardashian Launches Vaginal Health Lollipops At Target

Kourtney Kardashian has introduced Lemme Purr lollipops, priced at $5.99 per pack, exclusively at Target. The candy contains probiotic bacterium Bacillus coagulans, which supports vaginal health and pH balance while preventing yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis. The ingredient also aids digestion and reduces bloating, IBS symptoms and diarrhea. Kardashian stated, “Our community fell in love with our first lollipops, so I couldn’t wait to bring them back in a new way. Lemme Purr lollipops are such a fun extension of one of our best-sellers, Lemme Purr, and I love that they turn daily self-care into something sweet and simple.” The lollipops feature pineapple extract, vitamin C, pro-collagen and antioxidants. This marks the second candy product from Lemme, following their Glow supplement lollipops for hair, skin and nails. Kardashian launched Lemme in 2023. (Story URL)