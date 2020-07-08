Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About Being ‘Present,’ Leaving ‘Toxic’ ‘KUWTK’

PRPhotos.com

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t Keeping Up With the Kardashians anymore. In a cover interview for July/August’s Vogue Arabia, she said leaving her family’s long-running reality show has left her feeling free: “I have been filming the show non-stop for 13 years, 19 seasons and six spin-off seasons. I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was.”

NEW FOCUS

Kourtney wants to focus on the three kids she shares with Scott Disick, Reign, 5, Mason, 10, Penelope, 8. The 41-year-old said: “I always try my absolute best when I'm with my kids not to be on my phone, to be present in what we're doing, and have those moments where you're looking in each other's eyes and connecting.”

Kourtney asks the same from her kids, who don’t have phones, and she puts her phone in the bathroom at night.

She is also working to transform the cosmetics industry: “There are a lot of people who are still not aware of the harm that could be in our products — the harmful chemicals and things that we don't think about.”

She added: “In America, I want to get the laws changed because I don't think it should be up to us to have to try to find products that are clean. I think there should be standards and that so many toxic ingredients shouldn't be allowed in our products.”

Kourtney alerted viewers to her plans to step down earlier, telling viewers of the show: “I have decided to take a big step back from filming and really just pick and choose what I will allow cameras to follow. I think just now when I have something that I find is interesting to film, or that I would feel excited to film, that I do that.”