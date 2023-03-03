Home » Entertainment » Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About The Effects of IVF

Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About The Effects of IVF

Posted on

Kourtney Kardashian opened up about the effects of IVF after several people asked if she was pregnant.

In a now-deleted Instagram post shared on Thursday (March 2nd), the Poosh founder responded to one commenter, “The after affects of IVF. I only acknowledge this comment because I do think it's important to know how IVF affects women's bodies and it's not spoken about much. Also are we still asking women if they're pregnant?"”

The 43-year-old has been on an in-vitro fertilization journey with husband Travis Barker.

