Kourtney Kardashian Posts More Engagement Photos

Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian posted new photos from her beachside engagement to Travis Barker, including some close-ups of her million-dollar ring.

The reality star captioned the Instagram slideshow of photos with, “I woke up all night thinking it was a dream.” Her fiancé replied in the comments with, “Forever with you is a dream come true.”

Her sister Khloe also wrote a message of support, “I’m so happy for you my beautiful sweet sister! You deserve every kiss. Every ounce of love. Every happy thought. You deserve every single second of this! I love you and I love you! I love you”