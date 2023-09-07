Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Underwent ‘Urgent Fetal Surgery’ To Save Baby’s Life

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday (September 6th) to share more details about the “urgent family matter” that caused Blink-182 to postpone their European tour. The Kardashians star revealed that she underwent “urgent fetal surgery” to save her baby’s life.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of her and Travis Barker holding hands while she was hooked up to an IV, Kardashian wrote in the caption, “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

The Lemme founder added that she “wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,” since she had “three really easy pregnancies in the past.” Kardashian and Barker revealed in June that they were expecting their first child together, after trying to get pregnant for years.