Kourtney Kardashian abstained from sex with fiancé Travis Barker as a part of an Ayurvedic cleanse, which focuses on drawing toxins out of the body.

In an interview published on Thursday (March 3rd), the reality star told Bustle her sex fast “was crazy.”

She added, “But it actually made everything better. Like, if you can’t have caffeine when you have your first matcha, it’s so good.”