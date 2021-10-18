Home » Entertainment » Kourtney Kardasian And Travis Barker Are Engaged

Kourtney Kardasian And Travis Barker Are Engaged

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged! 

TMZ reports that the Blink-182 drummer popped the question at a beachside hotel in Montecito on Sunday (Oct. 17th).  Images show that the scene was set with candles and a heart-shaped ring of roses.  

Kardashian posted photos of the engagement to her Instagram page with the caption “forever @travisbarker.”

The rocker’s 15-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, revealed some behind-the-scenes images of the couple’s engagement dinner on her Instagram Story, including a picture of the reality star’s giant ring featuring a massive oval diamond.  

The couple first went public with heir romance in February 2021.  This will be Kardashian’s first marriage and Travis’s third. 

 

