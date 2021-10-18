Kourtney Kardasian And Travis Barker Are Engaged

Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged!

TMZ reports that the Blink-182 drummer popped the question at a beachside hotel in Montecito on Sunday (Oct. 17th). Images show that the scene was set with candles and a heart-shaped ring of roses.

Kardashian posted photos of the engagement to her Instagram page with the caption “forever @travisbarker.”

The rocker’s 15-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, revealed some behind-the-scenes images of the couple’s engagement dinner on her Instagram Story, including a picture of the reality star’s giant ring featuring a massive oval diamond.

The couple first went public with heir romance in February 2021. This will be Kardashian’s first marriage and Travis’s third.