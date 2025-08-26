‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ Becomes Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Ever

Getty Images

The animated film Kpop Demon Hunters has surpassed Red Notice to become Netflix’s most-viewed movie of all time. In the week of August 18-24, the film drew 25.4 million views worldwide, bringing its total to 236 million since its June 20 premiere. This eclipses the 230.9 million views that Red Notice garnered over its first 13 weeks. Kpop Demon Hunters has maintained remarkably consistent viewership, never falling below 22.7 million weekly views in its 10 weeks on the platform. The film also found box office success over the weekend with a sing-along theater release. Additionally, the movie’s soundtrack has seen major success, with the song “Golden” reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. (THR)