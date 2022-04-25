Home » Entertainment » Kris Jenner Claims Blac Chyna ‘Tried To Murder’ Rob Kardashian

Kris Jenner Claims Blac Chyna ‘Tried To Murder’ Rob Kardashian

While on the stand for the second day in Blac Chyna‘s trial against the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kris Jenner said “I do,” when Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, asked her, “Do you believe 100 percent that Blac Chyna attempted murder on your son, Rob?”

Jenner explained, “I was told she put a gun to his head, and was drinking, and I don’t think drinking and guns are ever good together.”

She continued, “I was told she tried to strangle him with a phone cord. I was told it was complete chaos that this was happening. I was very upset. Rob was hysterical crying. It was a mess. I can't imagine what it was like having a gun pointed at your head.”

Jenner became emotional while testifying and added, “She tried to murder him, she put a gun to his head and I really have to get over that?”

Also on Friday (April 22nd), Page Six reports that Rob & Chyna executive director Jeff Jenkins said there was never going to be a second season. “I would not pick up this show. There was no more Rob and Chyna,” he said via Zoom.

