Kris Jenner Gets Real About Empire & Who She Calls in a Crisis

Kris Jenner is sharing insight into her family with WSJ. Magazine. She dished on the future of her empire, and who she calls in a crisis. The 65-year-old said she’d call her 40-year-old daughter, Kim

Kris said: "Kim would be my girl. She's always all of our go-to whenever anything happens, because she's so calm and she's the one who really thinks things through. Kim is your girl."

Kris also admitted that ending Keeping Up With the Kardashians after 20 years was the hardest decision she made, and why the 90s were the single hardest period of her life. "I think I was having more kids and trying to find a balance between being a mom and work and trying to really establish what my career path was going to be," she said about the "rough" time.

Kris, who was named CEO of Kylie Cosmetics by Coty last year, after Coty bought the brand for $600 million, also discussed what’s next for her famous family. She said that this is “definitely a great stage in my life,” she also pointed out that she’s been “CEO of my family for a very, very long time,” and “all the experience I’ve had over 30 years of being a full-time businesswoman has led me to this very spot.” 

These days, she has a 10% cut for all of her kids’ brands and deals, including Kim’s brands and SKIMSKhloé’s clothing line, Good American; Kourtney’s lifestyle platform, Poosh; Rob’s sock company, Arthur George, as well as his clothing company, Halfway Dead, and hot sauce company, Grandeza Hot Sauce; Kendall’s new tequila brand, 818; and a set of three new Kendall and Kim fragrances that come out March 25. 

Plus, she’s signed a multiyear streaming deal with Hulu, with all upcoming Kardashian and Jenner shows to live there, and she’s launching a line of cleaning and self care products with Chrissy Teigen

Filming on new Hulu projects begins in a few months. 

