Kris Jenner Says Cheating On Robert Kardashian Was Her ‘Life’s Biggest Regret’

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian had an honest conversation on Thursday’s (October 26th) episode of The Kardashians about Kris cheating on Khloe’s father, Robert Kardashian. Prior to this, Kris said Khloe might “regret” not forgiving Tristan Thompson for his multiple cheating scandals.

"What was [your] mindset when you cheated?" Khloe asked Kris. The momager replied, “I think being really young and dumb is something that plays into it, because you don’t really understand the consequences of your actions.”

When Khloe asked, “But what was my dad doing that made you wanna look elsewhere?” Kris said, “I don’t know, ‘cause he was such a great husband and such a great dad. I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else, and I made a huge mistake. That’s my life’s biggest regret.”

Later in the episode, Khloe revealed she is no longer attracted to Tristan after the way he has treated her. She added that she wants to feel “proud” of the person she’s dating.